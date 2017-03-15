Eagles QB Carson Wentz answers 7-year-old fan’s questions on Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (MEDIA GENERAL) — A young Eagles fan’s day was made when his favorite player responded on Twitter to a letter he wrote.

Seven-year-old Jude wrote the letter to Carson Wentz, welcoming the Eagles rookie to the team.

His grandmother took pictures of it and tweeted it to Wentz.

@guma49 @cj_wentz my grandson mailed u this letter. We all wish you the best with the rest of your rookie year. Have a Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/XfvYawLGEd — dawne guma (@guma49) December 12, 2016

In the letter, Jude explains he’s been an Eagles fan “forever” even though he moved from Philadelphia to eastern Maryland where many of his friends are Redskins or Ravens fans.

“I get booed a lot!” Jude writes. “I don’t care. My dad always says, ‘Don’t worry about what other people say.’ I am an Eagles fan no matter what, especially since you are there!”

Jude tells Wentz that he is his favorite player before ending the letter with a series of questions, ones any 7-year-old would be curious to know, like Wentz’s favorite color, football player, animal and food.

Wentz answered just hours later, responding to all of Jude’s questions.

“Love it!” he tweeted.

Jude’s questions and Wentz’s answers are as follows:

1. What is your favorite color? Red

2. Who is your favorite football player? Brett Favre

3. Do you like Philly cheesesteaks? Of course I do!

4. What is your favorite animal? Dogs!

5. What is your favorite food? Steak

Jude’s grandmother replied to Wentz, saying his response made Jude’s day.

@cj_wentz Jude said "thank you so much for your response. You are the best!!! E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!!!!!!" https://t.co/dHYxgIeGwj — dawne guma (@guma49) December 13, 2016

@cj_wentz thank you again for your reply. You really did make Jude's day! I have never been prouder to be an Eagles fan. — dawne guma (@guma49) December 13, 2016