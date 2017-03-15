Family and community join to celebrate the life of Blake Cazier #TeamBlake

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Family, friends and the Topeka community gathered together Wednesday morning to pay their respects and to celebrate the life of 2-year-old Blake Cazier.

Blake passed away March 7, after he bravely fought a battle against Acute Monoblastic Leukemia, a cancer of the bone marrow and lymph nodes.

Blake’s funeral took place at Topeka Bible Church followed by a private burial ceremony. Pastor Hank Nelson and Blake’s parents Christopher and Jaclyn Cazier spoke about Blake’s life and the support he had during his battle with Leukemia.

The songs “Thy Will” by Hillary Scott, “Hero” by Mariah Carey and “This Side of Heaven” by Zach Swon were played during the service followed by “Bagpipes” by Daniel Weiser.

A Facebook page was setup titled “Team Blake” during his cancer treatment and he received support from family and friends from all around the world. The page now has more than 100,000 fans.

“Through his mom’s posts, this sweet little boy touched the hearts of people from around the world as they began following his journey,” the family posted on the page Tuesday night, saying the past week has been a blur. “We have had ups and downs and have been completely numb but we have been surrounded by family. I can’t even thank all of the people who have been there for us and who paid their respects tonight. Please continue to be patient with us as we mourn for our child. We are not answering messages at this time. God bless you all.”

His family says the community Blake brought together is nothing less than a miracle.

“A display of love, support and most importantly faith. Blake touched so many and he will always be in the hearts of his many followers,” the post said.

There will be a ride in memory of Blake BBQ at 5 p.m. April 8, at Silver Dollar Farms in Berryton.