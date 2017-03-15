Former Kansas Lt. Gov. John Crutcher dies at 100

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — John Crutcher, a Republican Kansas state senator who later went on to serve as lieutenant governor for four years in the 1960s, has died.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Crutcher was 100 when he died Monday at his home in Jefferson, North Carolina.

Crutcher was a Kansas state senator from 1953 to 1957, then served as lieutenant governor for two two-year terms from 1964 through 1968.

He later served 11 years on the federal Postal Rate Commission after time as an administrative assistant to then-U.S. Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, and as an appointee to the former Office of Economic Opportunity.

Crutcher was a Navy veteran of World War II.

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday at Jefferson United Methodist Church in Jefferson, North Carolina.