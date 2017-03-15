Hesston family awaits word on son kidnapped in the Congo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hesston family is standing by for word on their son, 34-year-old Michael Sharp, who has been kidnapped in the Congo. Sharp is a United Nations peace worker and he’s been on assignment in the Congo for the past several years. Sharp has some pretty strong ties to Kansas. His mother is in the medical field in Hesston, and his father is a professor at Hesston College.

The photo above of Sharp is from his time in the Congo working for the Mennonite Central Committee. Here he worked with displaced people while supporting victims of violence in that country. Sharp now works for the U.N in the central part of the county, and we’ve learned that he, along with a Swedish U.N. official, were kidnapped along with four other Congolese. It’s not clear when the kidnapping happened but we did reach out to the Mennonite Central Committee who told us the following.

“Our fervent prayers are rising for all involved in the reported kidnapping of Michael Sharp and his UN colleagues. Especially the families and friends who wait for news.”

KSN also reached our to colleagues of Sharp’s father in Hesston.

“I feel very sad about the situation that’s happened, and I do hope some resolution can come yet to that situation with Michael,” said Nelson Kilmer, a Hesston College professor.

U.N. peacekeepers are actively searching for Sharp and the others who were kidnapped but we have not been given any other specifics. For more about Sharp and his work in the Congo, click here.