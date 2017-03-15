Jayhawks arrive in Tulsa for NCAA game

TULSA, Oklahoma (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Jayhawks arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday with two buses full of players, coaches, friends, and family for their NCAA tournament game on Friday.Together they all made the four hour trip from Lawrence to Tulsa.

Wednesday’s First Four game between North Carolina Central University and University of California, Davis will determine who the Jayhawks play on Friday. Both basketball teams like to get up and down the court, which plays right into KU’s wheelhouse. KU Head Coach Bill Self and the team are eager to hit the practice floor tomorrow.

We’ve stayed here a few times before, we played pretty will in Tulsa last time, we didn’t play great again BU [Baylor University] – but played pretty well against Illinois, so hopefully it will be a repeat performance,” said Self.

The KU game will tip-off at 5:50 p.m. on Friday.