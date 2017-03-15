K-State basketball team travels to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, California (KSNT) – The Kansas State University basketball team traveled to Sacramento, California Wednesday for their next game in the NCAA tournament.

They beat Baylor University in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, then took down Wake Forest Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio.

They team is fueled by its strong guard play with senior Wesley Iwundu, who refuses to let his career end. Youngsters, Kamou Stokes and Barry Brown are helping to keep the Wildcats season going.

Most importantly, the team and staff is enjoying their trip and focusing on basketball.

The manager of the hotel the team is staying at says the Wildcats are the first NCCA team they’ve had stay with them since 2007.