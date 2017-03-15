Kansas City police positively identify body of Wichita woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are officially identifying the body found in a car in the Missouri River as that of a missing Wichita woman.

Police said Wednesday the body of 20-year-old Toni Anderson was inside her car, which was pulled from the river near Parkville Friday.

Her parents had previously confirmed their daughter’s death but police waited until receiving confirmation from a medical examiner.

Anderson, a Missouri-Kansas City student, was last seen in the early hours of Jan. 15 when she was stopped by a North Kansas City police officer for an improper lane change.

The officer watched her drive to a nearby convenience store.

Police have said they found no evidence of foul play. It’s unclear how Anderson’s car wound up at Platte Landing Park in Parkville.

