KU fans travel to Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma (KSNT) – Fans of the University of Kansas Jayhawks traveled down to Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday for the basketball team’s first NCAA tournament game.

Rhonda Befort, of Shawnee County, made the drive with her family and friends. They said they’re big fans of the Jayhawk’s player Frank Mason. Befort and her family have also stayed loyal in the past and followed KU wherever they would play in the tournament.

The family is not only looking forward to the game but all the excitement that revolves around it. Befort said, “Usually the dad and the boys get to go to the games. We had to go find all of the fun and exciting activities in the city.”

Tip-off of for the game is scheduled for Friday at 5:50 p.m. against University of California, Davis.