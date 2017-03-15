Local fans react to K-State’s win over Wake Forest

DAYTON, Ohio (KSNT) – The NCAA Tournament began Tuesday night for the Kansas State Wildcasts and they shined offensively against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Wesley Iwundu led K-State with 24 points. He was also 11 for 13 from the free throw line. The Wildcats built a double digit lead early in the second half but allowed Wake Forest to climb back and cut the deficit to just one point.

“He played super, said Head Coach Bruce Weber. I mean you can’t beat a guy like that. I told him too, this is about his career. If he has success, and we win, people are going to notice. Everyone was watching tonight.”

However K-State was able to hold off the Demon Deacons and advance to face Cincinnati on Friday night in Sacramento, California.

KSNT Sports Reporter Zaldy Doyungan was in Dayton Tuesday night to watch the Wildcats win. Now they’ll be getting ready for the Bearcats in just a few days.

The Wildcasts have not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2012. That drought is now over thanks to a complete team effort

The chance for a win had everyone talking at Reed’s Sports Bar in north Topeka. One of the big things KSNT News picked up on was fans actually wanting to see rival KU also do well as all of this madness begins but of course Tuesday night was all about the cats.

Here’s what one fan had to say.

“Hoping K-State does well they’ve had kind of a disappointing season so far hoping they win this game because it may save Bruce Webers job for one,” said K-State fan Bill Schafer.

It started getting crowded right around 8:00 Tuesday night, just before tip off for the cats with more fans trickling in.

But everyone is on the same page wanting to see rival KU do well and Wichita State also so all thre Kansas teams get some time in the spotlight.