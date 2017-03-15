Man charged in woman’s shooting death in Emporia

By Published:
Sony Uk

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — A 30-year-old man is jailed on $500,000 bond after being accused in last week’s shooting death of a woman in Emporia.

The Emporia Gazette reports that Lyon County prosecutors charged Sony Uk on Tuesday with first-degree murder.

During a brief court appearance Tuesday, a judge scheduled Uk to appear for a preliminary hearing April 12.

Authorities allege that Uk killed 38-year-old Mahogany Brooks last Thursday in an apartment building near Emporia State University.

A message left Tuesday with Uk’s attorney, Stephen Atherton, was not immediately returned.

 

 

