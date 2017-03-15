Man goes for wild ride after thief steals his truck

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is now in custody after leading police on a two county chase. It all started Tuesday evening in the 400 block of South Andover Road when a man noticed someone was stealing his truck and trailer. The victim jumped into a skid loader that was on the trailer and truck. He called police.

Law enforcement from Andover, Sedgwick County, and Wichita were involved in the chase that ended at MacArthur and Oliver. The suspect crashed while trying to avoid spike strips.

The suspect was apprehended by officers at the scene of the crash. He is facing charges in Butler and Sedgwick counties.

The owner of the truck was not injured in the incident.