Memorial service set for victim of Topeka triple murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A memorial service is scheduled for one of three victims in a recent triple murder in Topeka.

According to Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, a memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on March 18 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel for 19-year-old Matthew A. Leavitt.

Topeka Police identified Leavitt, Nicole Fisher, 38, and Luke Davis, 20, as victims in a triple murder on March 12.

According to his obituary, Leavitt was born in Fort Riley, Kansas. He attended Seaman High School and Washburn Rural High School, playing the saxophone in the marching band at Washburn Rural.

His family says he enjoyed hanging out and playing video games with his brothers and friends and spending time with his nieces and nephew.

“Matt always had a smile on his face wanting people to be as happy as he was.”

The five men arrested in question for the three murders appeared in Shawnee County Court Tuesday morning.

According to the Topeka Police Department, five Topeka men are being held in connection with this crime: 32-year-old Brian Flowers, 26-year-old Richard Folsom, 34-year-old Joseph Krahn, 30-year-old Joseph Lowery, and 19-year-old Shane Mays.

No official charges have been filed at this time. The judge said the district attorney has until Thursday to officially file charges against the five suspects.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay told KSNT News that his office will be releasing more information about the crime and the charges on Thursday. We’ll keep you updated as this story progresses.