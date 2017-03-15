More winter before our spring-like weekend ahead

We’re tracking another winter-like day with daytime temps in the 30s. Another area of light snow (and rain) is moving out of Nebraska today. The snow will NOT accumulate like it did for a few hours yesterday, but still the chance for some isolated snow showers exists today – mainly before noon. Believe it or not, but we only ‘warmed’ up to 33° yesterday. Expect highs some 10° warmer today – somewhere in the lower/middle 40s. However, spring is now less than a week away and our AVERAGE high temperature for this time of the year is up to 56°. So, despite being ‘warmer’ than yesterday – we’re still way below that seasonal benchmark today…bundle up!

After we shake the ‘mostly cloudy’ skies today, Mr. Sunshine returns to Northeast Kansas heading into the upcoming weekend. Plan on ‘partly sunny’ skies tomorrow, with warmer weather strolling into town. Highs will approach the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon, and we’ll be in the middle 70s by Sunday! The extended forecast is rather ironic – this weekend is the FINAL weekend in winter 2017, yet temperatures will be some 20°+ ABOVE average. Go figure. Don’t you love the up/down Kansas weather in March?

Other than breezy south winds tomorrow – the overall weather pattern is looking pretty boring for the Central Plains heading into next week. In fact, our next best chance for rain (let alone snow) is a meager 20% chance early next week. Longer range computer models are trying to spit some mediocre rain showers our direction next Monday and Tuesday. There’s still a lot of time between now and then so we’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast in the coming days. St. Patrick’s Day is Friday and as mentioned above, the weather is looking pretty fantastic heading into the pseudo holiday weekend. If you have party plans this weekend, certainly keep them – just be safe and be responsible. Time keeps flying by – it’ll be the 4th of July before we know it!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as spring nears. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert