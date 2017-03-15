One dead after car crash in Jefferson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is dead after a crash near Meriden at the intersection of NE Anderson Rd and NE 52nd St. on Wednesday night.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fatal accident and tell KSNT that one vehicle appeared to be driving at a high rate speed causing them to hit a telephone pole.

A Shawnee County Police Officer was attempting to make traffic stop on the driver.

A name will be released once the next of kin is notified.

We will continue to update this story as we gather more information.

 

