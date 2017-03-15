RCPD investigating gas station scam

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Skimmers and scammers are the talk of Manhattan.

Crooks placed the devices on gas pumps at two Shop Quick locations between March 9 and 10.

RCPD Public Information Officer, Alexander Robinson said, “you have no way of knowing it’s there.” That’s because thieves placed internal skimmers on the pumps. Located inside the credit card readers.

The devices are now in the hands of Riley County Police.

If you filled your car up at Shop Quick stores located on Richards Drive or Fort Riley Boulevard, you’re encouraged to check your bank and credit card statements for fraudulent activity.

Officer Robinson said its unlikely the crooks will ever be caught, given the fact that the crime can span the entire country.