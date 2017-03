TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department and the Topeka Fire Department responded to a two vehicle accident at SW Burlingame Rd. and SW 57th St. near Forbes Field.

One car hit the rail, flipping their vehicle, which then caused a tire to fly off and hit another car. The driver of the flipped car was taken to St. Francis Health Center with minor injuries.

