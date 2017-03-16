Breezy skies, warmer days lie ahead

We’re tracking another prolonged stretch of relatively tranquil weather across Northeast Kansas. The south winds are back today, gusting up to 30 mph at times. No question that’s a warm wind direction and our daytime temperatures will respond accordingly. Highs will hangout in the upper 60s today! Old Man Winter is slowly losing his grip, as the first day of spring gets closer. The vernal equinox is next Monday…March 20th! South winds will become westerly tomorrow – still gusting up to 30 mph at times. Irish eyes smile on our forecast for St. Patrick’s Day too – expect ‘mostly sunny’ skies with highs in the lower 70s. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 56° – and how quickly we forget the high of 33° less than 48 hours ago…

That St. Patrick’s Day sunshine will splash the upcoming weekend…the last weekend of winter 2017! Expect highs in the middle 60s on Saturday, before a BIG TIME warm-up on Sunday. Who can argue with 80° on the final day of winter?! These runaway temperatures won’t be lasting for too long though – it’s back to reality early next week with daytime temps in the 50s. Next week’s forecast doesn’t look ‘unsettled,’ but rain chances will return (fittingly) for spring’s debut.

Speaking of – there’s a few distinct rain chances coming next week. The first of which looks to move through on Monday. Scattered showers will stay fairly light for the first day of spring – so light that temps remain ‘above average.’ But by the time Wednesday rolls around, a large weather-maker will be taking aim at the Great Plains. Right now, longer range computer models have a soaking rain in store for us next Thursday, but some of that rain could begin on Wednesday. It’s still far too early to pinpoint the exact timing and the specific rainfall amounts, but our first ‘springtime soaker’ might be less than a week away. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert