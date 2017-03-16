Former Wildcat Marcus Foster catches up with former teammates

SACRAMENTO (KSNT) – Creighton comes in as a 6-seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, lead by dynamic player Marcus Foster.

K-State fans remember Foster very well as he was K-State’s leading scorer for the Wildcats in the 2013-2014 season.

Foster was then dismissed after some team trouble in the following season and after a year of sitting out, Foster is now with the Creighton Blue Jays who just happen to be playing in the same city as K-State is in the first round.

Foster was asked before their open practice whether or not he would take time to catch up with his former team.

“Oh yeah i just finished talking to (Wesley Iwundu) just a bit ago,” Foster said. “I know he’s excited about what Kansas State is doing. I’m excited that they’re back in the tournament.”

Creighton will take in 11-seeded Rhode Island on Friday.