Four Topeka men charged in triple murder

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Charges have been filed against four Topeka men held in connection to a triple murder over the weekend.. 20-year-old Luke Davis, 38-year-old Nicole Fisher and 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt were found dead in North Topeka Saturday night.

34-year-old Joseph Krahn has been charged with three counts of first degree murder for all three deaths.

19-year-old Shane Mays has been charged with two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Fisher and Leavitt.

33-year-old Brian Flowers and 30-year old Joseph Lowry have both been charged with one count of first degree murder for the death of Leavitt.

All four men had a first appearance in Shawnee County Court via video feed Tuesday morning.

26-year-old Richard Folsom was initially arrested in connection to the crime, but a press release from Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay did not list him as being charged.