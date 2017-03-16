Funeral services scheduled for man killed at Topeka Goodyear plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for a 61-year-old Topeka man who died following an incident at the Goodyear plant in Topeka.

According Davidson Funeral Home, funeral services for James C. Lay Jr. will be Monday, March 20, at 1:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home.

He will lie in state Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Interment will be at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

According to his obituary, Lay Jr. graduated from Highland Park High School. He married Cindy Dawson in 1982 and worked at Santa Fe Railroad for over 42 years.

He was a contract worker with Kansas Personnel Services Inc. in Topeka at the time of his death and had been working at the Goodyear plant pulling fax orders.

The incident at Goodyear is now being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. They have six months to complete their investigation into Lay’s death.