Ireland’s leader pushes Trump on illegal Irish immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny is urging President Donald Trump to help Irish people living in the U.S. illegally, saying they just want to “make America great.”

Kenny spoke at a luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday as part of a series of events celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, including a one-on-one meeting with Trump at the White House. Kenny told reporters after the morning meeting that he and Trump discussed immigration, trade and the Irish economy.

Trump welcomed Kenny to the White House, proclaiming his love for Ireland. At the luncheon, he called Kenny a “new friend” and quoted an Irish proverb to remember friends that “have stuck by you.” Trump added: “politically speaking, a lot of us know that.”

Kenny said that during the meeting, he sought to impress upon Trump the difficulties Ireland will face as a result of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union. Trump supported the British vote to leave the 28-country bloc, saying earlier this year that leaving would “end up being a great thing.”

Asked whether they discussed Trump’s second attempt to ban refugees and people from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., Kenny replied that they discussed in a “very constructive fashion the relationship between Ireland and the United States.”

Kenny, who was critical of some of Trump’s campaign rhetoric, described their meeting as a “good, friendly, constructive engagement.”

After the meeting and luncheon, Kenny was returning to the White House later Thursday for a St. Patrick’s Day reception.

Kenny will be the first EU politician to meet with Trump after British Prime Minister Theresa May. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was scheduled to come to the White House on Tuesday, but that visit was moved back to Friday because of the snow.

The St. Patrick’s Day White House event dates back to the 1950s and has become an important standing engagement for Ireland, which has strong emotional and ancestral ties to the United States.

Speaking after Trump at the luncheon, Kenny showed off his country’s famed wit, saying that he “just saw the president of the United States read from his script.”

But Kenny was also complimentary.

“Let me congratulate you, President Trump, on your election,” he said. “You beat them all.”

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny says he and President Donald Trump discussed immigration, trade and the Irish economy during an Oval Office meeting.

The prime minister says he impressed upon Trump the difficulties Ireland will face as a result of Britain’s decision to leave the EU. Trump supported the British vote to leave the 28-country bloc.

Asked whether they discussed Trump’s second attempt to ban refugees and people from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., Kenny replied that they discussed in a “very constructive fashion the relationship between Ireland and the United States.”

Kenny was not a fan of some of Trump’s campaign rhetoric. He described their meeting as a “good, friendly, constructive engagement.”

Kenny was returning to the White House later Thursday for a St. Patrick’s Day reception.