TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local family is now dealing with a $20,000 loss after their apartment kitchen caught on fire.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1200 block of SW Polk St. just after 10:15 Wednesday night.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by inattentive cooking on the stove top.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to just the kitchen of the apartment.

No injuries were reported.