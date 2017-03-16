McDonald’s says it’s investigating tweet at Trump

(NEXSTAR MEDIA) — It appears McDonald’s is the latest victim of a Twitter hack.

A tweet was sent out Thursday morning from the company’s corporate account calling President Trump a “disgusting excuse of a President.”

Published at 6:16 a.m., the tweet read, “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

It was pinned to the top of the McDonald’s Twitter account page before it was deleted about 20 minutes later, CNN reported.

McDonald’s later tweeted that its account was “compromised” but has since been secured.

The company said they are investigating who was behind the hack.