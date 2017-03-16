Olathe shooting victims honored at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Victims of a deadly shooting in Olathe were honored at the statehouse Thursday. Ian Grillot and Alok Madasani were honored as Gov. Sam Brownback (R-Kansas) declared Thursday “Indian-American Appreciation Day” across the state.

“Now we’re going to try and move forward and rebuild and show what our shared values are really about,” said Brownback.

The life of Srinivas Kuchibhotla was also honored by the governor and ceremonies in the house and senate. Kuchibhotla was killed after a shooter opened fire in Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe in February.

“I want everyone to remember Srinivas as a man of patience, a man of perseverance, hard work and that’s what he is, what he will be and we will be trying our best to be what he is,” said Madasani.

Grillot and Madasani also took the time to thank everyone for the support they received after the tragedy.

The FBI announced they will be investigating the shooting as a hate crime. Adam Purinton is being held in Johnson County, facing murder and attempted murder charges.