Ottawa’s Semi Ojeleye becoming a star at SMU

TULSA, Okla. (KSNT) – The SMU Mustangs are playing in Tulsa on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

They’ve won 30 games this year and are a 6-seed. Semi Ojeleye is a big reason why. The transfer from Duke averages nearly 19 points per game played his high school basketball at right down the road from the University of Kansas, at Ottawa High School.

“I was definitely a KU fan growing up and just watching their success and consistency was something I really admire,” said Ojeleye. “I watched Wayne, Aaron, and Keith Langford. I can’t explain or put into words how blessed I am to end up in this place.”

The Mustangs head coach, Tim Jankovich, knows his team is special, and it’s his ties to the Sunflower State, Bill Self in particular that make it all possible.

“He sees the game always through the defensive end and I’m always thinking offense,” said Jankovich. “So he had me put a different set of glasses on the way I see the game and that was good because I started paying more attention to that.

“A lot of things have happened that I can’t say I expected but they’ve all been a blessing in disguise,” said Ojeleye.

SMU tips off on Friday against USC.