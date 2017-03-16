Police: Teens fire shots at Nashville market after being given wrong pizza

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested three teenagers –ages 16, 17, and 18—after shots were fired toward a North Nashville market.

The teenagers were reportedly inside a white Honda Accord at the D.B. Todd Market near Underwood Street when an undercover officer witnessed the gunfire.

The officer, who police say was conducting surveillance in the area, reportedly followed the car to a home on 32nd Avenue North and called for backup.

All three teenagers were taken into custody. The 18-year-old has been identified as Djuan Bowers. The Honda had also been reported stolen, police said.

According to a press release, during an interview, one of the suspects reported that the gunfire had been directed toward the market because the clerk gave them a pizza with the wrong toppings.

The teens are each charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault, unlawful handgun possession, and vehicle theft.

Additionally, the 18-year-old and 17-year-old are charged with aggravated robbery for a Feb. 20 hold-up. In that case, the victim was approached by two suspects in the 5300 block of Hickory Hollow Lane and robbed at gunpoint.

Seized during a search of the Honda were three handguns and one hydrocodone pill.

Bowers is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. The 17- and 16-year-olds are charged in Juvenile Court.