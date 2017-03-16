Spring warmth heading into the weekend

What we’re tracking:

Milder night

Warmer weather, more sunshine ahead

Several rain chances next week

With a partly cloudy sky tonight, temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s. Wind will remain from the south at 5-15mph overnight, then shift to the north early on Friday.

Highs on Friday will still be warm, topping out near 70, despite the north breezes. Scattered clouds around on Friday, but we should gradually clear out again for the upcoming weekend.

By Saturday, continued north winds will cool it off slightly into the middle 60s before southwest winds kick in on Sunday and warm us up into the upper 70s to lower 80s. A couple cold fronts will move through next week, bringing several rain chances. An overall cooling trend is also shaping up for next week.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller