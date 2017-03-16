Suspect in Wichita killing, baby’s kidnapping in court for preliminary hearing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The woman accused of killing a Wichita mother and stealing her child was in Sedgwick County Court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Yesenia Sesmas was extradited from Texas last month, where officials say they found Baby Sophia with her three days after the infant was kidnapped in Wichita on Nov. 17. She’s charged with killing Laura Abarca-Nogueda at a west Wichita apartment. She then allegedly took the woman’s daughter, Sophia, who was six days old at the time. Sesmas and the baby were found two days later in a Dallas home. The child was not injured and was returned to relatives in Wichita.

During Thursday’s preliminary hearing, Manuel Gonzalez, Sophia’s father, testified that he and Laura were nervous but excited to have a baby. Gonzalez said he came home from work and saw the door slightly open. He said he went inside and saw Laura on the couch covered in blood. He said his baby was not at home and he ran to neighbors for help.

An officer first on the scene said he entered the apartment through a cracked door and saw a woman on the couch. The officer said Gonzalez told him they had a baby. Officer and sergeant searched the apartment and found no baby but saw a crib.