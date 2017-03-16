Time for allergy season in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) The official start of Spring is on Monday, but with many trees and plants already in bloom, it’s time for allergy season.

“Just walking outside it flares up so I spend most of my time indoors, said Topeka resident Jen Fenimore.

Common allergy symptoms include: a runny nose, cough, itchy eyes/nose, and chronic sinus drainage and headaches. The typical spring blooms are already starting and with the unusual winter temperatures here in Kansas, your symptoms may begin early this year.

According to Dr. Mica K. Newman-Koehn from Saint Francis Family Medicine says allergy symptoms are the same from spring, summer, fall.

“Seasonal allergies are things that are caused by things pollinating right now and you’ll know because other people aren’t having the symptoms you’re having right now. The spring time is not only here but everywhere are grasses, trees, and molds. If we end up with a lot of spring rains we will see more molds, but otherwise with the tress and grasses coming out early with the warm winter months we’re already starting to see some people who have allergies.”

If you’re susceptible to the seasonal allergy symptoms at all, take the following precautions:

Keep your windows CLOSED! Try to make sure that if you’re mowing or working outside to wear a mask Take a shower and change clothing whenever outside for a prolonged period of time.

But regardless of the necessary precautions, the time to take allergy medicine is right now.

“Even though you may not be having symptoms yet it’s time to start taking your allergy medicine is now. We tell people that the best time to start medication is 2 week before the season.There are the first and second line antihistamines which are 6 or 24 hour antihistamines.. There are several over the counter nose sprays – there’s allergy eye drops that are over the counter. If you’re not having success with those you should probably seek your doctor,” said Dr. Newman-Koehn.

If taking the proper precautions and trying medication, both over the counter or prescriptions is not working, it may be time to try immunotherapy or allergy shots.