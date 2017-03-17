3 Kansas Teams, A Whole Lot of March Madness

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three Kansas college basketball teams played tonight in hopes of making it one step closer to the NCAA tournament championship.

The Kansas Jayhawks faced the UC Davis Aggies in Tulsa, Oklahoma tonight. It was a star-studded victory for the number 1 ranked Jayhawks as they knocked off the 16 seed Aggies in a score of 100 to 62.

The Kansas Jayhawks will face the winner of the Michigan State and Miami game in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday.

The Kansas State Wildcats faced the Cincinnati Bearcats in California’s capitol city of Sacramento.

The number 11 ranked Wildcats fell to the number 6 ranked Bearcats in a score of 75 to 61.

In Indianapolis, The Wichita State Shockers faced the Dayton Flyers. The 10 seed Shockers upset the 7 seed Flyers in a score of 64 to 58.

The Shockers will face the winner of the Kentucky and North Kentucky game in Indy on Sunday.

We will continue to bring you the latest NCAA Tournament coverage on ksnt.com.