Cincinnati beats Kansas State 75-61 in South Region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Troy Caupain scored 23 points, Kyle Washington added 16 and defensive-minded Cincinnati shot it way past Kansas State 75-61 Friday night in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament.

Cincinnati (30-5) was knocked out the first round a year ago and No. 6 seeds were 0-3 before the Bearcats took the floor, with Maryland, Creighton and SMU all losing to No. 11 seeds.

The Bearcats took care of their business and the No. 6 jinx with an impressive shooting display, shooting 62 percent. Cincinnati is known for its defense and did that, too, preventing Kansas State (21-14) from making much of a run after building a 17-point lead.

The Bearcats now move on to play the winner between No. 3 seed UCLA and No. 14 Kent State on Sunday.

Wesley Iwundu led Kansas State with 19 points.

 

