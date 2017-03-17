City of Manhattan commissioners looking to add to K-State Foundation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Manhattan city commissioners are considering adding more space and job opportunities to the K-State foundation program. The goal of the 3-story office park is to strengthen the university. It would hold 180 to 240 employees for tenants to bring in more jobs to The Little Apple. The foundation has requested an $800,000 loan for the office park and say up to 35 companies are expected to be inside. Officials say the foundation is expecting to create 100 every year.

“We’re anticipating to be done in June of 2018.” Greg Lohrentz, K-State Foundation’s Senior Vice President of Operations & Finance said. “So, it’s an 11…12 month project with the first tenants to occupy their new space on August 1st of 2018.”

City officials project that the foundation would bring more than $2 million to the city and more than $2 million to the Riley County in 20 years.