Crime Stoppers increasing reward to make arrest in cold murder case

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are hoping an increase in reward money will generate a tip that leads to an arrest or arrests in a 7 month old double homicide.

A pregnant 20-year-old Camrah Trotter and her boyfriend 23-year-old Dominique Ray, the father of her unborn daughter, were murdered at an apartment on Southwest 20th Terrace on August 7, 2016. Both had been shot to death.

Capital Area Crime Stoppers announced Friday they are offering an enhanced reward of $5,000 to any tipster who provides information in the next 30 days that helps police solve the murders. Anyone with information on those responsible can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (785) 234-007, submit a tip online at www.topekacrimestoppers.com or via text: simply type “Top Tip” followed by your message; text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

Just days after the murders, KSNT News talked to Trotter’s best friend and brother. The pair remembered her as a fun person. Camrah’s brother, Terrill, described his sister as loving and caring.

“I have to adjust to life on earth without her,” best friend, Tyra Marteen said after the murders.

Trotter was taking classes at Bryan University and working at Midwest Health Resort. She also had a four year old daughter is now grow up without her mother.

“She worked hard to make sure that both she and her daughter were good. She loved her daughter,” Marteen told KSNT News at the time.

But Camrah’s best friend still struggles, knowing justice won’t bring them back.

“Horrible. Innocent lives taken,” Marteen said.