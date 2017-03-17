Irish eyes smile on Northeast Kansas this weekend

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! We’re tracking a fantastic forecast heading into the final weekend of winter 2017. Expect bountiful blue skies through Sunday with temps WAY above average for this time of the year. That average high is warming, seemingly by the day – it’s now up to 57°. Expect highs in the lower 70s AGAIN this afternoon. Breezy skies linger over E. Kansas, but this time the winds will be northerly. Despite a ‘cooler’ wind direction today, highs will be nearly identical to yesterday. Irish eyes continue to smile on yet another nice, mid-March forecast. What a difference a week makes! How quickly we forget the 20s, 30s and snow from last weekend…

Temperatures will take a half-step back tomorrow, but Saturday will still be beautiful. Who can argue with wall-to-wall sunshine with highs around 65° this time of the year? The winds will be non-existent tomorrow, but don’t worry – they’ll be back with a vengeance on Sunday. Windy weather is the price we pay for the WARMEST DAY OF THE YEAR. Yes, you read that correctly. In true ironic, Kansas fashion – the last day of winter will be the warmest day of the year so far. Highs will soar into the lower and middle 80s on Sunday afternoon – boosted by screaming southerly winds. Big changes are on the way next week, so enjoy the upcoming several days before umbrellas become a permanent accessory…

We’ll watch the clouds INCREASE on Monday, although recent computer models are backing away from rain chances. We’ll take a dry start to spring 2017, because our first ‘soaker’ will soon follow. Light, scattered rain moves back into Northeast Kansas as early as Tuesday, with much more seasonal weather too. Highs by the middle of next week will fall back into the upper 50s. The day we’re watching is next Thursday. A large storm system will gain a head of steam over the Western US, before meeting up with Gulf Coast moisture right on top of us. At this point, severe weather looks unlikely, but an all-day soaking rain should be a ‘slam dunk’ next Thursday. We still have plenty of time to fine-tune the extended forecast (and we will). We’ll be sure to keep you updated as things change and the forecast progresses over the next several days. Spring is just three days away. Stay tuned.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert