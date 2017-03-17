Jenkins releases statement on Trump’s proposed budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins (R-Kansas) released a statement Friday on President Donald Trump’s proposed budget plan.

Rep. Jenkins says while she is encouraged by the President’s desire to enhance national security and take better care of veterans, she cannot support his budget proposal.

“This budget blueprint would severely impact key programs, such as Meals on Wheels, that are important to Kansas and the nation. In the coming days and weeks, I will work with my colleagues in Congress to craft a thoughtful and responsible balanced budget.”

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Trump’s new $1.15 trillion budget would reshape America’s government with the broad, conservative strokes he promised as a candidate, ordering generous increases for the military, slashing domestic programs and riling both fellow Republicans and Democrats by going after favored programs.

The initial budget proposal submitted to Congress on Thursday would boost defense spending by $54 billion, the largest increase since Ronald Reagan’s military buildup of the 1980s.

“To keep Americans safe, we have made the tough choices that have been put off for too long,” Trump declared in a statement titled “America First” that accompanied the budget.

Jenkins specific cuts of concern in Trump’s proposal are:

The President’s proposed budget eliminates the McGovern-Dole International Food for Education program.

The President’s proposed budget cuts $1 billion in the Department of Justice’s prison construction program.

The proposed budget initiates a multi-year reauthorization proposal to shift the air traffic control function of the Federal Aviation Administration to an independent, non-governmental organization – adversely affecting general aviation and contract towers in Kansas, such as Forbes Field.

The President’s proposed budget cuts funding for the National Institutes of Health by $5.8 billion.

The President’s proposed budget cuts the Department of Transportation’s funding by $2.4 billion.