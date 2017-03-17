K-State fans celebrate despite a loss

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Wildcats fall short of a victory. The team had a rough season but K-State fans were still hopeful that their cats could still come out with a win over Cincinnati and advance to a second round.

All eyes were up and glued to the screens at Aggieville bars. Tonight, K-State fans were right where they wanted to be: In the Big Dance.

Bruce Weber and company had been hoping to make it to the round of 32 for the first time since 2012.

The Wildcats already had a win down but there were concerns of fatigue, considering they had a late night in Dayton before heading west to Sacramento. Despite the ending results, the madness continues.

