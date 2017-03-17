KU fans ready for Jayhawks to begin NCAA Tournament

TULSA, Okla. (KSNT) – Kansas Jayhawk fans have made the four-hour drive from Lawrence to Tulsa to watch their Jayhawks play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UC Davis.

The atmosphere surrounding the BOK Center has been electric for the past 24 hours in preparation for the Tournament.

“We’re delighted to be here in Tulsa and to see KU begin the journey to the Final Four,” said KU fan Delbert Stanton. “But I really think we will be on the dance floor in Phoenix.”

The arena holds 19,199 people and Kansas fans are optimistic more than 75% of the sold-out crowd will be wearing Crimson and Blue.

“I really think Frank Mason & Josh Jackson are the two most complete players,” said KU fan Al Shank. “But Frank Mason is so tough, so seasoned, he’s going to put them on their back and we’re going to go.”

If the Jayhawks win, they will face the winner of the 8/9 game between Miami and Michigan State on Sunday in Tulsa.