SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Firefighters are unsure how a semi-truck and two vehicles caught fire Friday morning.

The incident happened at 7:12 a.m. at the I-70 Auto Auction off U.S. Highway 40, west of Topeka.

Shawnee County Dispatch tells KSNT News no injuries were reported. No foul play is suspected.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident and was assisted by two local fire departments.

No injuries being reported. — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) March 17, 2017

Semi and car fire at the I-70 Auto Auction, west of Topeka. pic.twitter.com/7EqrZg736p — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) March 17, 2017