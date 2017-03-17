Surveillance video shows car crashing into Topeka car wash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A driver is recovering after running their car into a vacuum cleaning unit at a Topeka car wash early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2:00 Thursday morning at the Laser Car Wash at SW 10th and Fairlawn.

Topeka police say the car hit the vacuum, throwing the driver into the windshield. If you look closely at the surveillance video, someone appears to get out of the passenger side window and run away.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police are investigating the cause of the wreck as well.