A nice and warm weekend ahead for NE Kansas

After great & lucky weather for St. Patrick’s Day, a mostly sunny and mild Saturday is on tap for us. Light north winds are expected thanks to a weak cold front that has past us, allowing it to feel a bit cooler with highs in the middle 60s.

We are tracking a warm front that will allow for an increase in cloud cover for Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some areas in our southern counties could see a stray shower in the early morning hours. Winds will pick up & switch out of the south for Sunday to allow warmer air to move in. In addition to some partly sunny skies for Sunday, those south at 10 to 20 mph will help temperatures warm into the lower to middle 80s. Talk about a summer like day as we go into spring officially on Monday.

A dry cold front will pass through and will cool down high temperatures back down into the upper 60s for Monday. Rain could move in as early as Tuesday, with a better chance of rain for Wednesday and Thursday as our next major storm system will move through. Thursday could see some thunderstorms in the mix, as well. Still too early to tell if we will see any strong to severe storms from this event. Even with the rain chances, temperatures will be stuck in the 50s and 60s throughout the week.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso