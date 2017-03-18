Florida authorities probe Missouri woman’s surgery death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in Florida are investigating after a 25-year-old Missouri woman died after undergoing a cosmetic procedure at a Miami-area surgery center.

Police in Hialeah, Florida, said in a news release that Ranika Hall of Kansas City died Thursday after the mother of a 1-year-old daughter underwent surgery on her buttocks at the Eres Plastic Surgery clinic in Hialeah.

Police said emergency responders were sent to the clinic about 9 p.m. Thursday after fielding a call that Hall was not breathing. She died about an hour later at a hospital.

The Miami Herald reports that Hialeah police are investigating with the Florida Department of Health and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Hall’s death came nearly a year after a 29-year-old West Virginia mother of two died after a similar procedure at the clinic, which at that time was known as Encore Plastic Surgery.

The clinic said in a statement Friday night that it is “deeply saddened by what has occurred” with Hall, and that the surgeon “is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to his patients.”

The clinic added that the cause of Hall’s death has not yet been determined.