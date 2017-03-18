Friends and Family Remember Matthew Leavitt

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Leavitt family

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friends and family gathered to remember the life of 19-year-old Matthew A. Leavitt today.

Leavitt was one of the victims killed in last weekend’s triple murder in North Topeka. Topeka Police identified Leavitt, Nicole Fisher, 38, and Luke Davis, 20, as the three victims.

Leavitt was born in Fort Riley, Kan. and attended Seaman High School and Washburn Rural High School. He played the saxophone in the marching band at Washburn Rural.

Matthew’s memorial service was held this afternoon in Central Topeka at The Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel .

Some of Matthew’s closest friends say they are still in a state of shock and disbelief about what happened to him.

Charges have been filed against four Topeka men held in connection to the triple murder. They had their first appearance in Shawnee County court, Tuesday morning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s