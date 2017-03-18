Friends and Family Remember Matthew Leavitt

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friends and family gathered to remember the life of 19-year-old Matthew A. Leavitt today.

Leavitt was one of the victims killed in last weekend’s triple murder in North Topeka. Topeka Police identified Leavitt, Nicole Fisher, 38, and Luke Davis, 20, as the three victims.

Leavitt was born in Fort Riley, Kan. and attended Seaman High School and Washburn Rural High School. He played the saxophone in the marching band at Washburn Rural.

Matthew’s memorial service was held this afternoon in Central Topeka at The Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel .

Some of Matthew’s closest friends say they are still in a state of shock and disbelief about what happened to him.

Charges have been filed against four Topeka men held in connection to the triple murder. They had their first appearance in Shawnee County court, Tuesday morning.