St. Patrick’s Day celebrations kick off in Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Hundreds flocked to Aggieville in Manhattan Saturday afternoon for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Unlike Fake Patty’s Day the week before, this Manhattan tradition is a little more kid-friendly.

“It’s always been for the families to come down, enjoy family time with the parades and all of the restaurants and bars down here for them to open up the doors for the kids in the family,” said Kelli Potter of Manhattan.

The day kicked off with a race and parade in the afternoon. While the festivities are a little more tame than it’s fake counterpart, things can still get a little weird.

“I saw a dinosaur riding a bike,” said 7-year-old Isabella when asked what was her favorite part of St. Patrick’s Day in Manhattan.

Lifelong Manhattan resident Stacey Kaltenborn came to Aggieville for one big celebration with her friends before a tough road ahead. Stacey begins chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer on Monday. Despite this, she said she’s not going to let cancer get her down.

“I’m going to be a really cute, bald hair stylist,” said Stacey.

Stacey’s friends are raising money to help her with her cancer treatments. As a hair stylist, Stacey is self employed and her friends are hoping to raise money to help when she’s too sick to work. They have set up a Go Fund Me account and have raised over $2,600 so far. Click here if you’d like to donate or find out more about other events.