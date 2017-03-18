Top Kansas court clears way for new coal-fired power plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas’ highest court has cleared a major obstacle to the long-delayed construction of a big, new coal-fired power plant.

The state Supreme Court on Friday rejected an effort by an environment group to force the state to regulate emissions linked to climate change.

The justices upheld a 2014 decision by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to give Sunflower Electric Power Corp. the go-ahead for its project.

The utility wants to build an 895-megawatt plant adjacent to an existing one outside Holcomb, in southwestern Kansas and estimates the cost at $2.2 billion.

The company and the state’s attorney general said they were pleased by the decision.

But an attorney representing the Sierra Club said the ruling “opens the door for a lot of pollution in Kansas.”

