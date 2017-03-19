Local Girl Scouts celebrate 105 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It was all about sisterhood and skill building as Girl Scouts from far and wide came together inside the Kansas State House Saturday.

They donned vests and badges as they roamed the halls troop by troop – celebrating the 105th birthday of an organization that’s made them friends while shaping their future.

CEO of the Northeast Kansas chapter of scouts, Joy Wheeler told KSNT news, “we are helping girls discover who they are…how to work with others and how to take action.”

From science to citizenship, girl scouts have spent much of the last century building important life skills in a fun environment. But what exactly draws girls in? Girl scout, Brooklyn Granstra said “getting to help the world…like recycling,” is one of the things that influenced her to sign up.

For Kijarah Scott, it was a business decision. She said it was all about “selling cookies.”

If you give a scout a cookie, she’ll sell it to develop entrepreneurial skills. One of the reasons 105 years worth of troops have produced some of the worlds most successful business women.

According to Wheeler, “about 88% were girl scouts. That’s how critical it is!”

The organization runs on the idea of building girls with courage, confidence and character.

Nearly 1000 of them and their families attended girl scout day at the Kansas State House.