One more nice day on Monday before a stormy week ahead

*Fire Weather Warning is in effect until 8 p.m.*

Northeast Kansas has reached a new record high for March 19. The original record high in Topeka was 82 degrees – set back in 1907. We went up to 90 degrees in the capital city. That is the earliest date that temperature has ever been felt in the area.

Strong southerly winds helped temperatures warm up, but with gusts exceeding 20-25 mph, a high fire danger remains in place until this evening, so refrain from any outdoor burning.

Clouds are moving out of the area tonight- making way for mostly clear skies. The breezy south winds will help keep temperatures on the mild side tonight as we are expected to go down to the upper 50’s.

A dry cold front will pass through for Monday. It will change our winds to a more northerly direction, bumping our highs back down into the middle 70s. Rain could move in as early as Tuesday, with a better chance of rain for Wednesday through Friday as our next major storm system is set to move in. As it stands right now, some thunderstorm development is possible for Thursday and Friday. Still too early to tell if we will be dealing with strong to severe storms during this period. We’ll be keeping our eyes on this over the next several days. Even with the rain and storm chances, temperatures will stay mild in the 50s and 60s beyond Monday.

Stay Tuned!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso