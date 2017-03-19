Warm temperatures and high fire danger for Sunday

*Fire Weather Warning is in effect from Noon to 8 p.m.*

Strong southerly winds have returned to northeast Kansas for Sunday, which will help filter in some warmer temperatures. Winds will be sustained from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts exceeding 20-25 mph at times. This will bring a high fire danger to our area today into Monday so refrain from any outdoor burning.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon after some morning showers. That sunshine along with those strong southerly winds will help high temperatures climb anywhere from the lower to middle 80s. We could see some daily high temperatures records tied or broken. The March 19 record high here in Topeka is 82 degrees, which was set back in 1907. We’re forecasting a high of 85.

A dry cold front will pass through for Monday, bumping highs back down into the 60s. Rain could move in as early as Tuesday, with a better chance of rain for Wednesday through Friday. As it stands right now, some thunderstorm development is possible for Thursday and Friday. Still too early to tell if we will be dealing with strong to severe storms on Thursday. We’ll be keeping our eyes on this over the next several days. Even with the rain and storm chances, temperatures will stay mild in the 50s and 60s beyond Monday.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso