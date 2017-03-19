Wichita Police shoot, kill suspect for shooting, killing K-9 officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita Police shot and killed a suspect who they say shot and killed a K-9 officer Saturday night.

The Wichita Police Department says officers responded to an armed disturbance call just after 8:00 p.m. at a mobile home park. When they arrived, they found the armed suspect trying to escape.

Police then released a K-9 officer. When the dog tried approaching the suspect, the suspect shot and killed the dog, whose name was Rooster. An officer then shot and killed the suspect, who was later taken to a hospital and died from their injuries. Sergeant Nikki Woodrow with the Wichita Police Department says even though a human officer was not hurt in the incident, it still shook those who worked with Rooster.

“We are all definitely mourning the loss of one of our own tonight,” said Woodrow about Rooster. “It’s a sad deal. None of our human officers were injured, so thank goodness.”

Wichita Police say the investigation is ongoing. They hope to have more information by Monday.