New firefighters learn the high-rise part of the job

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Members of one northeast Kansas fire department took advantage of the nice weather to teach their newbies something new.

The Topeka Fire Department did some high-angle confined space training Monday afternoon.

Using their six story high training building, the recruits did some climbing exercises using the proper equipment to teach them what to do in the event of a fire or disaster situation.

“These are kind a low-frequency events but the complexity is really there. So we really need to train and we need to make sure that we understand how to put these systems together when we need them,” said Topeka Fire Department Marshal Michael Martin.

Trainees took each turn to climb down the building.

They even practiced how to hoist a victim through the hatch of the roof and lower them down to safety.

Martin says the fire department tries to do this training whenever they can.