Overland Park apartment complex on fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Fire crews are fighting a fire at the The Royale at CityPlace in Overland Park.

Firefighters responded to the apartment fire at around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The Kansas City Star reports the blaze Monday at a building at the multimillion-dollar City Place development blew plumes of smoke and embers along rows of homes nearby.

Some residents were being evacuated as a precaution. There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Flames and heavy black smoke were pouring from the multi-story apartment building. The newspaper reports the fire appears to be coming from two buildings under construction at the development and within minutes began to spread to nearby houses.

Authorities say at least six other fires were reported at nearby homes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

2alarm fire building under construction college & Nieman. More info later pic.twitter.com/8lxxUotkV3 — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) March 20, 2017